Nicholson is dealing with an AC joint sprain and is considered day-to-day.

Nicholson received the start in Sunday's win over the Rams, but mainly operated in the nickel package before exiting with the injury. It's unclear just how severe the injury is at this point, but if the 21-year-old's status for Week 3 is in doubt the Redskins are likely to promote Fish Smithson from the practice squad, since backup safety Deshazor Everett (knee) could also be sidelined.