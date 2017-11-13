Redskins' Rob Kelley: Out for multiple games
Redskins coach Jay Gruden confirmed that Kelley (ankle/knee) will miss multiple games, even saying that the running back may be placed on injured reserve later this week, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Kelley suffered a high-ankle sprain and MCL sprain in Sunday's 38-30 loss to Minnesota, giving way to Samaje Perine after the Redskins' third possession of the game. The rookie fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma will take over as Washington's lead runner, a role he previously handled (with minimal success) in Weeks 2 and 3 when Kelley was battling a rib injury. Perine doesn't have great pass-game skills and is averaging only 3.2 yards on 66 carries with a long gain of 12, but he should essentially be locked in for double-digit touches each week for as long as Kelley's unavailable. Chris Thompson could also pick up a bit of extra work, and the Redskins presumably will sign a third running back.
