Rob Kelley: Released Saturday
Kelley was released by the Saints on Saturday, Luke Johnson of USA Today reports.
Kelley never seemed like an ideal fit for the Saints, and sure enough the team opted to sign Jacquizz Rodgers only a handful of days after agreeing to terms with Kelley. The 26-year-old played in just two games with the Redskins in 2018 before a toe injury brought an end to his season, and it's possible the bruising back could be without a home throughout the preseason as team's continue to test out their younger options on the depth chart.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Stills
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Picking at No. 1 overall leaves decisions, too. Here's one expert's approach to building his...