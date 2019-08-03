Kelley was released by the Saints on Saturday, Luke Johnson of USA Today reports.

Kelley never seemed like an ideal fit for the Saints, and sure enough the team opted to sign Jacquizz Rodgers only a handful of days after agreeing to terms with Kelley. The 26-year-old played in just two games with the Redskins in 2018 before a toe injury brought an end to his season, and it's possible the bruising back could be without a home throughout the preseason as team's continue to test out their younger options on the depth chart.

