Coach Jay Gruden said Kelley is expected to miss at least one month due to surgery on his toe, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Unlike Samaje Perine, Kelley has been active the first two games, but his usage has been minimal behind Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson. As evidence, Kelley managed only one offensive snap during Sunday's loss to the Colts, which he left for a spell to have his toe examined. Although he returned to action, Gruden expects Kelley to go under the knife in the near future. If Kelley does, the Redskins are apt to activate Perine on game days for the foreseeable future.