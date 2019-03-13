Kelley was not tendered by the Redskins and will become an unrestricted free agent, ESPN's John Keim reports.

No surprise here, as Washington was able to re-sign Adrian Peterson on Wednesday and otherwise has the promising Derrius Guice under contract at running back. Given Kelley's historical lack of efficiency while running the ball, he seems to have long odds of securing a fantasy-relevant role in advance of the 2019 season.