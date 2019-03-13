Rob Kelley: Allowed to hit open market
Kelley was not tendered by the Redskins and will become an unrestricted free agent, ESPN's John Keim reports.
No surprise here, as Washington was able to re-sign Adrian Peterson on Wednesday and otherwise has the promising Derrius Guice under contract at running back. Given Kelley's historical lack of efficiency while running the ball, he seems to have long odds of securing a fantasy-relevant role in advance of the 2019 season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.
-
Bell still a star in NY?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Le'Veon Bell now that he has signed with the...
-
Day 2 free agency: Fantasy impact
We're still riding the first wave of free agency as the Saints and Bills get in on the Fantasy-centric...