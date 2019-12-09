Sims secured four of seven targets for 40 yards in the Redskins' 20-15 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Sims drew the start for Trey Quinn (concussion) in Sunday's contest and finished second on the team in receptions and receiving yards. The undrafted rookie has mainly been given opportunities as a kick returner this season, but his encouraging effort on offense Sunday could help him carve out additional snaps from scrimmage during the Redskins' three remaining games.