Sims caught six of 10 targets for 64 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 41-35 loss to the Giants. He also carried two times for nine yards.

Sims led the team in targets while adding receiving touchdowns in the first and third quarters. He hadn't received more than four targets in any game prior to Week 14, but he's been thrown to 28 times over the last three weeks while hauling in 15 of those targets and scoring three touchdowns. Sims is clearly carving out a prominent role in the offense and will look to finish the season off on a high note next Sunday against the Cowboys.