Redskins' Su'a Cravens: Traded to Denver
The Redskins traded Cravens to the Broncos on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Washington is swapping picks with Denver in the fourth and fifth rounds and also acquiring another fifth-round selection. It's modest compensation for a player selected 53rd overall in the 2016 draft, but that was to be expected after Cravens sat out all of 2017 while contemplating retirement and undergoing treatment for post-concussion syndrome. Cravens also had a minor knee procedure in August, though he was expected to be ready for Week 1 before the other issues surfaced. He had 34 tackles, a sack and an interception across 295 defensive snaps in 11 games as a rookie, operating as a part-time safety and part-time nickel/dime linebacker. He'll likely compete for a similar role in Denver, where incumbent starting safeties Justin Simmons (ankle) and Darian Stewart both remain on the roster, though Stewart's contract could put him in danger if Cravens appears ready for a starting job. The Broncos probably wouldn't have made the trade without assurances Cravens intends to continue his career.
More News
-
Redskins' Su'a Cravens: Could stay in D.C.•
-
Redskins' Su'a Cravens: Reinstatement request granted•
-
Redskins' Su'a Cravens: Takes next step for potential return•
-
Redskins' Su'a Cravens: Plans to play next season•
-
Redskins' Su'a Cravens: Won't return this season•
-
Redskins' Su'a Cravens: Expected to report to team this week•
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...