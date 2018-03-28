The Redskins traded Cravens to the Broncos on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Washington is swapping picks with Denver in the fourth and fifth rounds and also acquiring another fifth-round selection. It's modest compensation for a player selected 53rd overall in the 2016 draft, but that was to be expected after Cravens sat out all of 2017 while contemplating retirement and undergoing treatment for post-concussion syndrome. Cravens also had a minor knee procedure in August, though he was expected to be ready for Week 1 before the other issues surfaced. He had 34 tackles, a sack and an interception across 295 defensive snaps in 11 games as a rookie, operating as a part-time safety and part-time nickel/dime linebacker. He'll likely compete for a similar role in Denver, where incumbent starting safeties Justin Simmons (ankle) and Darian Stewart both remain on the roster, though Stewart's contract could put him in danger if Cravens appears ready for a starting job. The Broncos probably wouldn't have made the trade without assurances Cravens intends to continue his career.