Pryor caught three of five targets for 70 yards and a score in Monday's 29-20 loss to the Chiefs.

The bulk of Pryor's performance came on a 44-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter, marking the wideout's first touchdown in a Redskins uniform. However, he also had a key third-down drop just before half-time that would have continued Washington's drive. A quarter of the way through the season, Pryor hasn't stuffed the stat sheet as the Redskins' No. 1 target (13 receptions for 186 yards and one touchdown), but the new addition will look to continue to build chemistry with Kirk Cousins as the team heads into their bye week.