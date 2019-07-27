Williams was placed on the Reserve/Did Not Report list Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

While Williams did have a growth or tumor removed from his head during the offseason prompting some disagreements with the team's medical staff, it appears the veteran's absence is entirely related to his desires for a new contract. The Redskins signed Corey Robinson, formerly of the Jaguars, as a result which would seem to suggest Williams' holdout could extend later into training camp.