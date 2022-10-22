Blankenship reverted back to Arizona's practice squad Friday.
Blankenship was elevated to the active roster prior to Thursday's win over the Saints, and he connected on both his field-goal attempts while going 2-for-3 on extra-point tries. However, his status with the Cardinals is dependent on the status of Matt Prater, who has missed three straight games due to a hip injury. Prater could return to the field as soon as next Sunday versus Minnesota.
