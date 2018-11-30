Saints' Alvin Kamara: Another modest performance in loss
Kamara rushed 11 times for 36 yards and brought in eight of 11 targets for another 36 yards in Thursday's 13-10 loss to the Cowboys. He also returned three punts for 17 yards and fumbled once, but it was recovered by the offense.
Kamara was contained under 100 total yards for the second straight game and also came up short on a fourth-and-goal run from the one-yard line early in the second quarter. Kamara was far from the only explosive Saints skill player to see a downturn Thursday, however, and his lack of production was a direct function of the Cowboys' suffocating play on defense. The second-year back's reception total was his highest since Week 3, as Dallas continually forced Drew Brees into short throws throughout the night. Kamara and the rest of his offensive teammates will look to bounce back against the Buccaneers in a Week 13 divisional battle on Dec. 9.
