Kamara (ankle) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Falcons, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kamara didn't practice this past week, with previous reports suggesting that the running back was viewed as a game-time decision for the contest. Confirmation of Kamara's Week 18 status will arrive once the Saints' inactives are posted 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but if he is indeed unavailable, Jamaal Williams would be a candidate to serve as New Orleans' lead back, while Taysom Hill, Kendre Miller (ankle/illness) and practice-squad call-up Jordan Mims would also be in the mix for added snaps versus Atlanta.