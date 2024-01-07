Kamara (ankle) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Falcons and is viewed as a game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen suggested as much after Friday's practice, but at this stage, Kamara may be more likely than not to sit out the regular-season finale after he was listed as a non-participant on each of the Saints' three practice reports this week. Kamara will presumably be put through a pregame workout before the Saints make a determination if he's fit to play through the ankle sprain, but even if the running back is deemed active ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, he could handle a more limited role than usual. Jamaal Williams would serve as New Orleans' lead back if Kamara isn't available Sunday, while Taysom Hill, Kendre Miller (ankle) and practice-squad call-up Jordan Mims could also be in the mix for carries behind Williams.