Kamara (ankle) finished the 2023 season with 694 yards and five touchdowns on 180 rushing attempts, as well as 75 catches on 86 targets for 466 yards and one touchdown.

Despite sitting out the first three games of the season due to a suspension and missing the finale with an ankle injury, Kamara finished just one catch shy of Breece Hall's league-leading total among running backs. Kamara's 6.2 yards per catch were a career low, though, and he posted the second-lowest YPC mark of his seven-year career at 3.9, suggesting that the 28-year-old running back is starting to slow down. There's a potential out in his contract this offseason, and the Saints will probably try to rework Kamara's deal rather than take on a nearly $19 million cap hit in 2024. Any change in situation would likely negatively impact Kamara's fantasy value, as his volume's more likely to go down than up, even with the ankle injury expected to be healed well before the 2024 campaign.