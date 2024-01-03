Kamara (ankle) was listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Kamara didn't play after halftime of this past Sunday's win in Tampa Bay due to an ankle injury, which head coach Dennis Allen called a sprain of unknown severity Monday. With no on-field work to begin Week 18 prep, Kamara will now have two more sessions this week to put himself on a path to suiting up for Sunday's must-win game against the Falcons. If Kamara is inhibited or sidelined this weekend, he'll yield most of the backfield reps to Jamaal Williams.