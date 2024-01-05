Kamara (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta, with coach Dennis Allen suggesting Friday that the running back will be a game-time decision, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

"Alvin is one of the guys so valuable to our team, we'll take it all the way up to game time," Allen said. The running back wasn't able to return to last week's win over Tampa Bay after spraining in his ankle in the second quarter, and he didn't practice Thursday or Friday. It doesn't look great right now, but Kamara will at least be given a shot heading into the weekend, shaping up as a potential game-time call ahead of the Saints' 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Jamaal Williams will fill in as the lead back if Kamara isn't healthy enough to give it a go even with a playoff spot on the line.