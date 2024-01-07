Kamara (ankle) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Falcons.

Kamara's Week 17 was abbreviated due to a sprained ankle, which didn't allow him to log a snap after halftime last Sunday at Tampa Bay. He then didn't practice at all during Week 18 prep before coach Dennis Allen called him a game-time decision for this Sunday's contest on Friday, per Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune. The tide began to turn against Kamara suiting up following a report from Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football on Sunday morning that the running back wasn't expected to play, and that has come to pass. With Kamara sidelined for the first time since Week 3, he'll yield the Saints backfield to Jamaal Williams, while Kendre Miller (ankle) and Jordan Mims are available behind him.