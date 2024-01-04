Kamara (ankle) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

A sprained ankle kept Kamara sidelined for the entire second half of this past Sunday's 23-13 win over the Buccaneers, and he's thus far taken no tangible steps forward in his recovery from the injury through the Saints' first two Week 18 practices. He'll have one more chance Friday to get in some on-field reps before the Saints decide whether Kamara carries a designation into Sunday's game against the Falcons. If Kamara is out or available only in a limited capacity this weekend, Jamaal Williams and Taysom Hill could see heightened roles in the Saints' ground attack.