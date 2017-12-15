Saints' Alvin Kamara: Cleared to play
Kamara (concussion) has been cleared for Sunday's game against the Jets, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Benefitting from some extra time coming out of a Thursday game, Kamara was a full practice participant all week and made it through the concussion protocol with time to spare. There should be plenty of touches to go around for both him and Mark Ingram, as the Jets are massive underdogs for Bryce Petty's first start of the season. Kamara had five straight games with at least five catches, 116 scrimmage yards and a touchdown before he suffered a concussion on the opening drive of last Thursday's 20-17 loss to the Falcons.
