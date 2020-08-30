site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: saints-anthony-lanier-joining-saints | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Saints' Anthony Lanier: Joining Saints
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lanier is signing with the Saints, Ian Rapaport of NFL Network reports.
Lanier will provide depth but doesn't figure to see much game action with New Orleans. He appeared in 11 games for Washington in 2017 and started two, but Lanier hasn't suited up in an NFL game since.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read