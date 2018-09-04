Anthony Lanier: Waived by Washington
Lanier (hip) was waived by Washington on Monday, Jake Kring-Schreifels of the Redskins' official site reports.
It's a bit of a surprising move by the Redskins, considering Lanier was impressive in a limited showing last season, registering five sacks over the final seven games of the 2017 regular season. The third-year pro has been dealing with a hip flexor over the past few days, so there is a chance he may end up back on the Redskins' injured reserve list should he clear waivers.
