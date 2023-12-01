Jordan (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Lions, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Jordan did not practice during the week, but coach Dennis Allen suggested he'd be a game-time decision for Week 13 anyways. If Jordan misses his first game of the season Sunday, Tanoh Kpassagnon would likely start at defensive end versus Detroit.
