Saints' Drew Brees: Outdueled in Week 1 shocker

Brees completed 37 of 45 passes for 439 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Saints' 48-40 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also threw a two-point conversion pass.

Although Brees played a mistake-free game and was only sacked once, his defense shockingly couldn't keep up with the record-setting exploits of the Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick. Brees displayed his usual rapport with top receiver Michael Thomas, finding his third-year wideout on 16 occasions for 180 yards and a touchdown. He also had scoring connections with Alvin Kamara and Ted Ginn, Jr., but after getting the Saints to within 48-40 following a two-point conversion pass to Ginn, the New Orleans defense was unable to get the ball back for him. The future Hall of Famer will look to put the surprising season-opening upset behind him when he and the Saints face the Browns in Week 2.