Landry is planning to sign a contract with the Saints on Friday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.
Landry visited the Saints in April, and after testing the free-agency market, he's opted to sign a deal with New Orleans. The veteran likely slots into the depth chart behind Michael Thomas, with Landry further bolstering a wide receiver corps that also includes 2022 first-round pick Chris Olave. After missing just one regular-season game over his first seven NFL seasons, Landry was sidelined for five contests in 2021 en route to recording a 50/770/2 stat line for the Browns.