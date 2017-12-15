Saints' Josh Hill: Cleared to play Sunday
Hill (shoulder) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Jets, Nick Underhill of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.
A limited practice participant throughout the week, Hill never seemed to be in much danger of missing Sunday's game. He has played at least 63 percent of the offensive snaps in three straight games, but has just three catches for 22 yards on five targets during that stretch.
More News
-
Week 15 DFS plays
Heath Cummings knows the Patriots and Steelers have the highest over/under of the week. There's...
-
Fantasy football: Avoid Lamar Miller
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 15 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 15 TE sleepers
In a down week for tight ends, Charles Clay is one of several sleepers who can help you in...
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.