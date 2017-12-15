Saints' Josh Hill: Cleared to play Sunday

Hill (shoulder) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Jets, Nick Underhill of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

A limited practice participant throughout the week, Hill never seemed to be in much danger of missing Sunday's game. He has played at least 63 percent of the offensive snaps in three straight games, but has just three catches for 22 yards on five targets during that stretch.

