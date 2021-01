Hill (hand) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

Hill suffered a hand injury early in the Week 16 win over the Vikings. He was unable to practice all week, so he'll predictably be sidelined in the season finale. Position mates Jared Cook and Adam Trautman should handle their typical workloads, but the Saints may elevate Garrett Griffin or Ethan Wolf from the practice squad to add depth at tight end.