Johnson logged another notable performance during Friday's joint practice with the Chargers, Luke Johnson of NOLA.com reports.

Johnson has continued to improve heading into his fourth season with the Saints, per Luke Johnson. On Friday, the 6-foot-4 tight end beat veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks on a vertical seam route before hauling in a 40-yard, walk-in touchdown during Friday's 11-on-11 sessions. The converted wide receiver, who caught a team-high seven touchdowns last season, has consistently showcased the unique athleticism that makes him a mismatch for opposing linebackers. Johnson has also reportedly taken a jump as a blocker this offseason. This would likely allow him to stay on the field more than he did in 2022 when he played just over 61 percent of New Orleans' offensive snaps. The Saints don't have any proven receiving options outside of Chris Olave, as former star wideout Michael Thomas has played just 10 regular-season games since 2019. This lack of tried-and-true pass-catchers could make Johnson a top receiving option for new quarterback Derek Carr.