Johnson (chest) is active for Sunday's game versus the Falcons.

Johnson spent some time on the sideline last Sunday in Tampa Bay due to a shoulder injury but was able to finish the contest. As the Saints kicked off Week 18 prep, he was listed as a non-participant due to a chest issue Wednesday, but he capped it with back-to-back limited sessions before entering the weekend as questionable. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday morning that Johnson was slated to suit up, which has been confirmed upon the team posting its list of inactives. Johnson will look to keep up his recent hot streak against an Atlanta defense that has given up the sixth-most catches (90) to opposing tight ends in 16 games this season.