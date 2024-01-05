Johnson (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Johnson returned to the Week 17 win over Tampa Bay after injuring his chest in the first half, ultimately finishing with season highs for yards (90), targets (12) and catches (eight) while scoring a TD for the third straight games. The Saints listed him as a non-participant Wednesday and then a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday, with Johnson seemingly on the right track to play ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau will take on more snaps at tight end if Johnson unexpectedly can't go.