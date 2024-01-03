Johnson was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a chest injury.

Johnson sat out Weeks 4-7 due to a calf issue and has dealt with quad and shoulder concerns for about the last month. Despite the recent injuries, he's suited up in all six games since the Saints' Week 11 bye, recording a 20-231-3 line on 34 targets during that span. It's unclear if the current injury is threatening his availability for Sunday's contest against the Falcons, but his activity level, or lack thereof, in the coming days could be telling for his Week 18 status.