Johnson brought in eight of 12 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 23-13 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Johnson was the surprise leader in receptions, receiving yards and targets for the Saints, posting season bests across all three categories. The fourth-year pro has now scored in three straight contests as well, and he could play a key role again in a Week 18 divisional clash against a Falcons team that's given up plenty of production to tight ends all season.