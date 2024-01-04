Johnson (chest) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

Johnson followed up Wednesday's absence from practice with some activity one day later, signifying progress through his current chest issue. He has one more session Friday to prove his health before the Saints potentially tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons. If do-it-all running back Alvin Kamara (ankle) sits out this weekend, an active Johnson could benefit from the trickle-down effect of the former's 6.6 targets per game being freed up.