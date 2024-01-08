Johnson gathered in all three targets for 40 yards during Sunday's 48-17 win versus the Falcons.

Johnson led the Saints' tight ends in receiving yards for the third week in a row, and he finished with 15 catches (on 22 targets) for 178 yards and two touchdowns over that span. This marks an encourgaing ending to a rather up-and-down campaign for the 27-year-old tight end. Across 13 games this season, Johnson tallied 37 receptions (on 59 targets) for 368 yards and four touchdowns, marking a slight downtick from his career-best 2022 season.