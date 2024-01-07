Johnson (chest), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Johnson carries an injury designation into the regular-season finale after he sat out practice Wednesday before closing Week 18 prep with a pair of limited sessions. Though he sustained the chest injury in last week's 23-13 win over the Buccaneers, Johnson was able to return to the contest and finished with his best stat line of the season, as he hauled in eight of 12 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown. Assuming he's officially cleared ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, Johnson could remain a prominent part of the passing attack with receiver Michael Thomas (knee) stuck on injured reserve and with wideout A.T. Perry (illness) and running back Alvin Kamara (ankle) both listed as questionable but uncertain to play.