Kirkwood was signed to the Saints' active roster Saturday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The Saints receiving corps could be shorthanded for a Week 6 matchup against the Bengals, as both Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (groin) have been ruled out. Kirkwood has been active for one game this season and tallied one reception, though he could have an expanded role Sunday.