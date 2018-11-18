Saints' Larry Warford: Evaluated for concussion Sunday
Warford exited Sunday's game against the Eagles and is being evaluated for a concussion, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Warford exited Sunday's tilt against Philadelphia during the fourth quarter. The Week 12 game was already well out of hand in New Orleans' favor at the time of Warford's departure, so the Saints could elect to take a cautious approach to the starting guard's health even if he is cleared of concussion symptoms.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...