Warford exited Sunday's game against the Eagles and is being evaluated for a concussion, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Warford exited Sunday's tilt against Philadelphia during the fourth quarter. The Week 12 game was already well out of hand in New Orleans' favor at the time of Warford's departure, so the Saints could elect to take a cautious approach to the starting guard's health even if he is cleared of concussion symptoms.