The Saints activated Murray (undisclosed) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Murray missed the regular-season finale because he was deemed to be a high-risk close contact of Alvin Kamara, who tested positive for COVID-19. There's no telling when Kamara will complete the necessary testing protocol and be available to the Saints offense, but if he's unable to suit up in the wild-card round. Murray is the prime candidate to lead the backfield Sunday versus the Bears. On the season, Murray has averaged 11.3 touches for 55.5 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring five TDs in 15 appearances.
