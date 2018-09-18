Saints' Manti Te'o: Four tackles in Week 2
Te'o made four tackles (one solo) in Sunday's win against the Browns. He played 35 of the Saints' 62 defensive snaps.
Te'o continues to split time with A.J. Klein (48 snaps) and Alex Anzalone (23 snaps), though Klein appears to have surged to the top of linebacker committee in Week 2 after registering nine tackles. Still, barring injury, it remains difficult to predict how Klein, Te'o and Anzalone will be deployed on a weekly basis.
More News
-
Saints' Manti Te'o: Splits snaps in opener•
-
Saints' Manti Te'o: Listed as starting middle linebacker•
-
Saints' Manti Te'o: Continues to produce as starter•
-
Saints' Manti Te'o: Solid as starting linebacker•
-
Saints' Manti Te'o: Productive following Klein injury•
-
Saints' Manti Te'o: Expected to start at middle linebacker•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Sell high on Josh Gordon?
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.
-
Week 3 streaming options
Heath Cummings tells you to stream Ryan Fitzpatrick this week and offers options at tight end,...
-
Week 3 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Trade Values
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Gordon are two Fantasy players on the minds of people looking to make...
-
Big questions for Week 3
We get Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings on the record with the big stories...