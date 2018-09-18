Te'o made four tackles (one solo) in Sunday's win against the Browns. He played 35 of the Saints' 62 defensive snaps.

Te'o continues to split time with A.J. Klein (48 snaps) and Alex Anzalone (23 snaps), though Klein appears to have surged to the top of linebacker committee in Week 2 after registering nine tackles. Still, barring injury, it remains difficult to predict how Klein, Te'o and Anzalone will be deployed on a weekly basis.