Davenport came out of Sunday's 30-20 win over the Vikings with a toe injury and will undergo multiple tests this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The extent of Davenport's injury won't be known until after the results from all the tests are available, but it's not the most reassuring sign for the rookie's health that he'll require multiple consultations. The first-round pick has registered 11 tackles and four sacks while serving as a rotational end for the Saints. If Davenport is sidelined for the Week 9 matchup with the Rams or beyond, Trey Hendrickson would likely be thrust into a larger role at defensive end behind starters Cameron Jordan and Alex Okafor.