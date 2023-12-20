Davenport underwent surgery after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 6, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, and was walking around well in the locker room Wednesday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Davenport was placed on IR on Oct. 18 and was expected to miss at least 4-to-6 weeks, so he's already past his reported timeline for recovery. However, it appears the 27-year-old is at least making some progress, even if he might not be ready to come off injured reserve quite yet. With three weeks left in the season and the Vikings in the thick of the playoff hunt, it's possible Davenport could still return this season.