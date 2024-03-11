Davenport has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Lions after playing only four games for the Vikings in 2023 due to a high-ankle sprain, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The linebacker has never made it through a full season healthy and will be on a one-year deal for the second campaign in a row. Davenport played 112 defensive snaps and finished with seven tackles, including 2.0 sacks, with the Vikings last season. The sixth-year pro played in a career-high 15 games in 2022 with the Saints and finished with 29 tackles.