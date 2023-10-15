Davenport, who left Sunday's game against the Bears with an ankle injury, exited the Vikings' locker room after the contest with a boot on his left leg, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Davenport was carted off the field after sustaining the ankle injury and did not return. D.J. Wonnum came on in replacement for Davenport and the former had four tackles and a sack. Wonnum is a prime candidate to take over the starting weakside linebacker spot if Davenport misses time while recovering from his injury.