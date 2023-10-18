Davenport (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
Davenport will miss a minimum of four games after sustaining a high-ankle sprain in this past Sunday's 19-13 win over the Bears. The earliest he could see the field again would be Week 11 in Denver. D.J. Wonnum is likely to take on a starting role in Davenport's absence.
More News
-
Vikings' Marcus Davenport: Could be set for prolonged absence•
-
Vikings' Marcus Davenport: Seen with walking boot•
-
Vikings' Marcus Davenport: Leaves game with ankle injury•
-
Vikings' Marcus Davenport: Snags another sack in loss•
-
Vikings' Marcus Davenport: Ready to play•
-
Vikings' Marcus Davenport: Questionable to play vs. Chiefs•