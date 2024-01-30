Davenport logged seven total tackles, including 2.0 sacks in four games for the Vikings during the 2023 regular season.

Davenport's first season in Minnesota was cut short due to a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 4, but he was still productive during his short time on the field. The 2018 first-round pick out of UTSA signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Vikings this past offseason, so he'll hit the open market once again in 2024. Coming off an injury that forced Davenport to miss 13 games, the 27-year-old could very well end up with another one-year deal heading into next season.