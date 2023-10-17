Davenport suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 19-13 win over the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Davenport was carted off the field in Week 6 and he could now be forced to miss over a month of action as the injury carries a typical recovery timetable of 4-to-6 weeks. It's possible that Minnesota will place him on injured reserve and in Davenport's absence, D.J. Wonnum will likely step into a starting role.