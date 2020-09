Davenport (elbow) has been ruled out of Monday's game versus the Raiders, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Davenport hasn't practiced the last two weeks, so it's not surprising that the 24-year-old DE will sit out. Trey Hendrickson was deployed as the starter in Davenport's place in Week 1, but Carl Granderson logged a sizable workload as well.