Saints' Mark Ingram: Bullied by Vikings

Ingram carried 10 times for 25 yards while catching his only target for three yards during Sunday's 29-24 NFC divisional-round loss to Minnesota.

Ingram didn't find any daylight against a Vikings defense that allowed just 3.7 yards per carry during the regular season. His production certainly was aided by the fact the Saints fell behind 17-0 by halftime and likely weren't able to keep the ball on the ground as often as they might've liked. Altogether it was another unproductive performance for a running back who was among the most reliable fantasy assets for the majority of the 2017 season, and he's now been limited to 38.0 total yards per game without a touchdown in his final three outings to close the campaign (including the postseason). While this might leave a bad taste in the mouth's of fantasy owners, the Saints are set to return nearly all key cogs of its offense in 2018 and Ingram should again be primed to helm one of the league's most potent rushing attacks.