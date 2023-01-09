Callaway failed to catch his lone target during Sunday's 10-7 loss versus the Panthers.

Callaway suited up for the regular-season finale after being ruled a healthy scratch in three of the previous seven games. However, his season-low eight offensive snaps was still the fewest of any Saints wide receiver Week 18. The third-year wideout previously served as one of the team's top pass catchers when Michael Thomas (toe), Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Chris Olave (concussion) were all sidelined in mid-October. However, Callaway was then crowded out with Olave available for all but one of the final 11 games and undrafted rookie Rasheed Shaheed stepping up into the No. 2 receiver spot over the second half of the season. Any additional targets were largely eaten up by No.1 tight end Juwan Johnson. Callaway finished the 2022 season with 16 receptions (on 32 targets) for 158 yards and one touchdown while adding 25 punt-return yards over 14 games. The 6-foot-2 wideout is now set to enter the 2023 offseason as a restricted free agent, leaving his future with the Saints up in the air.