Saints' Michael Thomas: Far apart in contract talks
Thomas and the Saints are still far apart in extension negotiations, Jeff Duncan of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Thomas reportedly wants $22 million per season, while the Saints are angling for around $18 million, which would put him close to Odell Beckham Jr. and a little ahead of Antonio Brown. The 25-year-old wideout currently is traveling in Europe, and he hasn't made any noise about a potential holdout as he prepares for the final season of his rookie contract. It may be hard to settle on a price when both sides know that A.J. Green, Julio Jones and Amari Cooper also are in the process of discussing extensions with their respective teams. Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that the Saints are comfortable making Thomas the highest paid wide receiver in the league, but that doesn't mean they'll go up to $22 million.
